Makkah has completed a major overhaul of its road infrastructure under a series of integrated projects led by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, boosting traffic efficiency and quality of life while keeping pace with rapid urban expansion.

The developments include the completion and operation of the city’s first, second, third and fourth ring roads - an interconnected network stretching more than 105 km.

The system links key neighborhoods and main entry points, integrating with public transport and smart parking networks, said the Royal Commission in a statement.

Authorities said 49 smart pedestrian crossings have been activated in high-traffic areas to improve safety, while 14 critical traffic points were redesigned and seven major intersections completed.

Work on the Third Ring Road included the Prince Miteb and Muzdalifah intersections, and new sections spanning over 10 km with service roads and main bridges.

A 7.5-km-long northern section from the Tan’eem intersection to the Jamarat area was also inaugurated, enhancing links to the holy sites ahead of peak pilgrimage seasons, it stated.

On the Second Ring Road, a 1.7 km strech between the Sulaymaniyah tunnels and Hussein Arab Street was completed, including a new tunnel intersection connecting to the Masar destination, said the statement.

The project was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Transport, the Holy Capital Municipality and Umm Al-Qura Company, it stated.

On the Fourth Ring Road project, the Royal Commission said two new connections opened in the Al-Rayyan and Al-Khadhra districts, along with a link to King Faisal Road to improve traffic flow between major arteries.

The upgrades have contributed to an 86% rise in traffic safety across the city, it added.

