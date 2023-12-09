The Saudi Ministry of Health is expected to release the tender for procuring a new maternity and children’s hospital project Al-Yamamah, Riyadh under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) contract is expected to be release by January 2024 and the contract is expected to be awarded by mid-second quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope involves the construction of a hospital with 500 beds.

According to details provided by the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), the project will be tendered under 20-year-plus Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) contracts.

The project is slated for completion in second quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $150 million.

