Saudi Arabia has unveiled an investment opportunity for the construction of a shopping mall in the Western Medina city.
In a statement on Sunday, Medina’s Municipality said the project includes the ‘construction, operation and maintenance’ of a mall, with an area of 4,035 square metres.
Bids must be submitted before May 28 for the 25-year contract, the statement added.
