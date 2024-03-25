Saudi Arabia has unveiled an investment opportunity for the construction of a shopping mall in the Western Medina city.

In a statement on Sunday, Medina’s Municipality said the project includes the ‘construction, operation and maintenance’ of a mall, with an area of 4,035 square metres.

Bids must be submitted before May 28 for the 25-year contract, the statement added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

