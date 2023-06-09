Saudi Arabia - Leading architects, consultants, contractors and local government representatives and decision-makers were in Riyadh for Building Leisure Buildings, a key industry event, where they shared insights on current and future leisure construction projects.

Building Leisure Buildings is a premier invitation-only business community for global investors, architects, consultants, contractors, and operators, which was officially launched in Saudi Arabia.

The event, hosted at the iconic Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, comes at a time when KSA is witnessing tremendous growth in leisure construction sector.

According to experts, Saudi Arabia's commitment to Vision 2030 has driven growth of the kingdom's leisure economy, offering new cultural and creative opportunities.

With a projected household spending on entertainment reaching 6% of GDP and a market value of SR30 billion ($8 billion), the demand for cutting-edge leisure buildings and attractions is set to soar, they stated.

Building Leisure Buildings aims to foster collaboration and unleash the potential of the leisure construction market in Saudi Arabia.

The private VIP event brought together industry experts on a single platform to a share their insights on current and future leisure construction projects, including Red Sea Global, NEOM, Amaala, Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate and AlUla.

These included top speakers such as Werner Bullen, CEO of Building Leisure Buildings, Amir Lababedi, Managing Director Development Mena at Hilton, Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer of Dewan Architects & Engineers and Dunia Joulani, Head of Travel, Hospitality & Leisure Mena at Deloitte Middle East.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).