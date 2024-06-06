Nesma United Industries (NUI), a major player in the Saudi industrial and construction sectors, has joined forces with Bahrain-based Almoayyed Contracting to set up a new venture, Nesma Almoayyed, that aims to deliver quality projects in the region.

The new venture will undertake specified work as per awarded contracts, combining the strengths and expertise of both organisations, said a statement from NUI.

The joint venture agreement was officially signed by Naif Alabeedi, Deputy CEO of NUI, and Hala Almoayyed, Executive Director of Almoayyed Contracting Group.

Almoayyed Contracting Company provides services in the fields of civil contracting, electro-mechanical contracting, interior designing and fit-out projects, scaffolding, landscaping, pool cleaning, transportation, security, and real estate.

Nesma United Industries (NUI) possesses a diverse portfolio spanning various industries. They have established a strong reputation for delivering high-value projects and fostering sustainable growth.

