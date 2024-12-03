Saudi state-owned Matarat Holding Company and the National Centre for Privatisation (NCP) & PPP are seeking Expression of Interest (EOI) for the new Taif International Airport project.

The public-private partnership (PPP) project is being procured under a 30-year build, transfer and operate (BTO) model.



Located in Taif, 21 kilometres southeast of the existing airport, the new airport will operate with an initial capacity of up to 2.5 million passengers by 2030.



The work scope includes a new runway, taxiways, an apron for aircraft stands, a new passenger terminal, buildings and other facilities for the airport.

The last date for submission is 10 January 2025.

