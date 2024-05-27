Saudi Arabia will receive bids for constructing Mukaab, the centrepiece of New Murabba downtown destination.



The New Murabba Development Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has invited global contractors specialised in large-scale construction developments covering the full spectrum of the project delivery lifecycle, from the enabling work stage to the construction and handover stages.



The developer confirmed that tenders for the raft foundation and main works packages will be released this year.



HSSG Foundation Contracting won the piling works contract this week, with work slated to commence in the second quarter of 2024.

Nearly 5 million cubic metres of material has been excavated to date, the developer said in a statement on Monday.



Contractors can register their interest through the company’s vendor registration page. Once completed, the Mukaab will be one of the largest built structures in the world (measuring 400 metres in height, width, and length).

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

