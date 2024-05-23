Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) has awarded piling works contract for Mukaab, the centrepiece of New Murabba downtown destination, to HSSG Foundation Contracting.

When completed, the Mukaab will be one of the largest built structures in the world (measuring 400 metres in height, width, and length).

The contract value wasn’t disclosed.

Last year, NMDC had appointed China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to carry out earthworks in the first phase of excavation required for the future construction of the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums.

