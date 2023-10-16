Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-backed New Murabba Development Company (NMDC) has appointed China Harbour Engineering Company to carry out earthworks in the first phase of excavation required for the future construction of the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums.

The scope of work also includes the backfilling and ground improvements of the surrounding development areas, the developer said in a statement.

In September 2023, NMDC appointed Jeddah-based Turner Arabia to provide project management services for The Mukaab, a Najdi-inspired landmark within the New Murabba project in Riyadh.

The Mukaab, standing at 400m x 400m x 400m, consists of a large retail element and a hotel, surrounded by an immersive experience screen, four mixed-use corner towers, and the world’s largest usable roof space.

The New Murabba project covers an area of 19 square kilometres. It will offer more than 25 million square metres of floor area, featuring more than 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and more than 980,000 sqm of retail space.

In August 2023, the developer awarded Bechtel provide project management services contract for the mega development.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

