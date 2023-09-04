Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed New Murabba Development Company has appointed Jeddah-based Turner Arabia to provide project management services for The Mukaab, a Najdi-inspired landmark within the New Murabba project in Riyadh, according to local media reports.

The Mukaab, standing at 400m x 400m x 400m, consists of a large retail element and a hotel, surrounded by an immersive experience screen, four mixed-use corner towers, and the world’s largest usable roof space.

The New Murabba project covers an area of 19 square kilometres. It will offer more than 25 million square metres of floor area, featuring more than 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and more than 980,000 sqm of retail space.

Last month, the developer awarded Bechtel, an engineering and construction company, a contract to provide project management services for the mega development.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.