Saudi Arabia intends to send a delegation to Iraq shortly for talks on possible contribution to a mega rail project that has attracted the attention of several regional countries, Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Tuesday.

Saudi Transport and Logistics Services Minister Saleh bin Nassir Al-Jasser discussed the trans-Iraq rail and motorway project during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Razzak Al-Saadawi in the Western Saudi Red Sea Port of Jeddah on Monday, the INA report said.

It quoted a statement by the Iraqi Transport Ministry as saying the two Ministers also discussed the planned rail link between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

“The Saudi side expressed interest and strong support for the rail and road project known as the Development Road…in the next few days, a Saudi delegation will visit Iraq to discuss details of this project,” the report said.

Iraqi officials have visited several regional states over the past weeks to drum up support for the ‘Development Road’ project, which comprises a rail line stretching from the Southern Faw Port to the Northern Iraqi border with Turkey.

Iraq’s transport ministry has estimated the project cost at nearly $17 billion, part of which could be subscribed by regional investors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.