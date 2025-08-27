Dubai-based private property developer Samana Developers said on Wednesday that it has sold out its latest project, Samana Hills South 2, located in the Dubai South district.

The project follows the success of its predecessor Samana Hills South I, a 400 million UAE dirhams ($109 million) development with 410 units, which was fully booked within 90 minutes of its official launch, according to a press statement issued by the developer.

Samana Hills South 2 features two six-storey towers with 140 units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED599,000 ($163,104)

The project is scheduled for hand over by October 2028, the statement said.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said, "Following the resounding success of Samana Hills South 1, we witnessed an unprecedented demand for Samana Hills South 2, which sold out in a remarkable 90 minutes. This exceptional performance is a testament to the strength of Dubai's real estate market, particularly the off-plan sector, which saw prices per square foot rise by nearly 29 percent in the first quarter of 2025.”

In the first half of 2025, Samana Developers secured the fifth position among top off-plan sellers in Dubai, registering the highest-ever monthly sales figure of AED 1.1 billion ($296 million) in June 2025. The company’s real estate portfolio in Dubai stands at more than AED 17 billion ($4.6 billion).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

