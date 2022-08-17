DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed 67% completion of phased improvements on Al Manama Street. The project is within the domain of the recently opened Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project. The construction includes a new traffic corridor that links Al Meydan Street with Al Manama Street through a bridge of 4 lanes in each direction with a capacity of 8000 vehicles per hour per direction. The project also included construction of slip lanes to link with the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The construction includes increasing the capacity of the existing road by transforming the first three intersections on Al Manama Street with Aden Street, Sanaa Street and Nad Al Hamar Street into signalised surface junctions. It also involved increasing the number of traffic lanes to 4 in each direction up to the intersection with Nad Al Hamar Street, besides changing some traffic lanes of Aden Street.

These improvements will increase the capacity of the street by 2000 vehicles per hour per direction, cut the delay rates, and improve the smooth flow of traffic at intersections.

The construction is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of this year. RTA had recently opened the improved intersection of Al Manama Street and Sanaa Street. Work is underway in the remaining intersections and the main street.