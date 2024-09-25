Riyadh Municipality has signed five contracts, worth SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion) to improve road quality in the capital, in line with the municipality’s strategic plans to improve mobility and create a vibrant Riyadh that meets the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability.

The scope of work includes rehabilitation and asphalting of the road network covering nearly ​​83 million sq m area over a five-year period, reported SPA.

These upgrades will improve road quality, ensure safe mobility, and bring the city's infrastructure up to international standards.

To ensure efficient prioritization, the municipality has divided the city into five zones: north, south, east, west, and central. This zoning system allows for accurate assessment of road conditions and the identification of key areas for improvement, stated the report.

The Riyadh Municipality's investment in road infrastructure is a significant step towards achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

By upgrading the capital's roads, the municipality aims to improve the quality of life, create a sustainable environment, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region, it added.

