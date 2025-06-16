Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar show resilience in Asia as oil gains

* Oil prices volatile as Israel-Iran conflict ramps up

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-month high as Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

* Iran lauds 'new method' as missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa

* G7 leaders in Canada to discuss Israel-Iran conflict, hope to avoid Trump clash

* Trump sees peace between Iran and Israel soon, eyes Putin role

* Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials say

* Hong Kong bourse seeks to woo Southeast Asia, Middle East firms for second listings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's GDP grows by 4% in 2024 to 1.77 trillion dirhams, state news agency says

* ADNOC leads $18.7 billion proposal to buy Australia's Santos in LNG push

* UAE's non-oil exports hit record 177.3 bln dirhams in first quarter, official says

* Etihad Airways says flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv cancelled until June 22

SAUDI ARABIA

* Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says

ISRAEL

* Israel's inflation rate eases more than expected to 3.1% in May

* Britain’s finance minister signals possible support for Israel in Iran conflict

* Israel's Oil Refineries says pipelines, transmission lines in Haifa damaged in strikes by Iran

* Israel's El Al cancels all flights until June 19, some until June 23

* Tens of thousands protest in Netherlands over Israel's actions in Gaza

EGYPT

* Egypt signs financial closure deal with Norway's Scatec for 1 GW solar plant

IRAN

* Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

