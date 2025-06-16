PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar show resilience in Asia as oil gains
* Oil prices volatile as Israel-Iran conflict ramps up
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-month high as Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as Israel-Iran conflict escalates
* Iran lauds 'new method' as missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa
* G7 leaders in Canada to discuss Israel-Iran conflict, hope to avoid Trump clash
* Trump sees peace between Iran and Israel soon, eyes Putin role
* Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials say
* Hong Kong bourse seeks to woo Southeast Asia, Middle East firms for second listings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's GDP grows by 4% in 2024 to 1.77 trillion dirhams, state news agency says
* ADNOC leads $18.7 billion proposal to buy Australia's Santos in LNG push
* UAE's non-oil exports hit record 177.3 bln dirhams in first quarter, official says
* Etihad Airways says flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv cancelled until June 22
SAUDI ARABIA
* Oil and gas important in times of conflict, Saudi Aramco CEO says
ISRAEL
* Israel's inflation rate eases more than expected to 3.1% in May
* Britain’s finance minister signals possible support for Israel in Iran conflict
* Israel's Oil Refineries says pipelines, transmission lines in Haifa damaged in strikes by Iran
* Israel's El Al cancels all flights until June 19, some until June 23
* Tens of thousands protest in Netherlands over Israel's actions in Gaza
EGYPT
* Egypt signs financial closure deal with Norway's Scatec for 1 GW solar plant
IRAN
* Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel
