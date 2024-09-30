Reportage Egypt, through Napoli Construction, has signed contracts with Energya Cables, a subsidiary of Energya Industries Elsewedy Helal, EMAS Elsewedy Industries, ABB, and Elsewedy Electric to supply the necessary equipment and requirements for the development of infrastructure works in the first phase of the Montenapoleone project in Mostakbal City, east Cairo.

This partnership ensures a strong and sustainable infrastructure for the Montenapoleone project in Mostakbal City.

CEO of Reportage Egypt, Ahmed Tantawy, stated that the collaboration with four renowned global companies in the field of infrastructure is part of the company’s plan to work with strong entities to achieve the highest standards of quality and sustainability in Montenapoleone project in Mostakbal City.

The electrical works Manager at Reportage Egypt Elsayed Ramadan said that through the partnership with Energya Cables, low and medium-voltage cables will be supplied. At the same time, EMAS Elsewedy Industries will provide low-voltage panels for the project. Meanwhile, ABB will supply medium voltage panels, and Elsewedy Electric will provide electrical transformers, all for the first phase of the project.

Spanning an expansive area of 465,000 sqm, the Montenapoleone project’s architectural design harmonizes with open green spaces, which make up 62% of the total area, providing a serene and relaxing environment for residents.

Montenapoleone in Mostakbal City offers a fully integrated and diverse lifestyle, featuring a range of upscale shops, fine dining restaurants, and various entertainment facilities, ensuring a unique living experience that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience.

Reportage Properties is a real estate development company based in the United Arab Emirates, with projects and branches in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, and other countries in North Africa, Europe, and Asia. The company operates over 10 branches and has more than 45 projects worldwide, aiming to expand into more countries by the end of this year, in line with its primary goal of delivering added value and leading in the global real estate market.

