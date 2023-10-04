MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality is putting the finishing touches on the public walkway project in the Wilayat of Qurayat (90 km from Muscat). This project serves the areas of Daghmar and Al Kereeb. More than 90 per cent of the project has been completed. The aim of the project is to increase green cover and beautify public space. The project also includes a dedicated cycling lane that ensures road safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Previously, the municipality implemented similar projects in various wilayats of the governorate, including Al Mahaj Walkway and the Grills Project in Al Amerat, the Jal Walkway in Bausher, the Exhibition Street Walkway in Airport Heights area and the Soor Al Hadeed in Wilayat of Al Seeb. Moreover, there are a number of walkways under construction including the Golden Jubilee project in Al Mawaleh.

There are 137 gardens and parks spread across the various wilayats of Muscat Governorate. The municipality is planning to increase them to promote healthy living and enhance space for leisure and entertainment.

According to official statistics, the total green area in Muscat Governorate is 2,730,446 square metres. The governorate has 19,565 date palms and 51,831 other trees. The number of shrubs and green fences is estimated at approximately 336,777 and seasonal flower bearing plants are spread over 84,205 square metres.

The municipal nursery plays a vital role in propagating trees and crops such as Al Sidr, Neem, African tulips, Indian Aloe vera and many other species that are suitable for Oman’s weather.

It is noteworthy that Muscat Municipality is keen to build a community partnership with various private sector institutions in implementing development projects to ensure environment-friendly urban areas.

“This is the first project of its-kind in this area in Qurayat. In addition to entertainment facilities, this project will undoubtedly contribute to encouraging people to go for walking and cycling. More physical activity will help reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. We thank Muscat Municipality for this initiative,” a citizen told the Observer.

