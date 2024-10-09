Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Qatar Postal Services Company are expected to award the design, MEP, and project management consultancy contract for the new Q-Post headquarters and sorting facility in the Al Thumama area in the fourth quarter of 2024, a source said.

He said the project, with an estimated value of $50 million, is expected to be awarded this month (October 2024).

Project completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, he added.

The tender was released on 10 December 2023 with bids invited till 14 January 2024. The head-quarter will be constructed on a land area of 40,129 square metres (sqm) and includes office spaces, a sorting facility, warehouse, and a car park.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

