Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design and build contract for refurbishment of the existing racetrack components and the additional track facilities of the Lusail Circuit Sports Club (LCSC) in the first quarter of 2023.

The bid submission for the main contract is currently ongoing, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects. He said the tender was issued on 7 August 2022 and the bid submission date was extended to 8 November 2022.

“The main contract is expected to be issued awarded by early February 2023,” he said.

LCSC, managed by Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, includes Lusail International Circuit, a world-class motorsport track and the only circuit in the region to be awarded the highest level of homologation from the FIA (Circuit License Grade 1) and the FIM (Circuit License Grade A).

The scope of work for the project is divided into various packages as listed below and include, but not limited to, the Design and Build of the following:

Package 1:

a) Refurbishment of Existing Asphalt Wearing Layers to the Existing Track

b) Introduction of two new ‘Short Cuts’ to the Existing Track

c) Introduction of additional New ‘Pit Lane’ plus associated Paddocks on the North side of to the Existing Track.

d) All associated ‘Drainage / Sewerage Systems’

e) Site Wide Sewer and Storm Water Drainage to be Connected to Ashghal Network

Package 2:

a) Special Electronic Systems for Moto GP - New Loops Tracks

Package 3:

a) Upgrade of existing Petrol Station

b) New staff accommodation

c) New Pit Boxes to be added/constructed to existing

The contractor is expected to appoint a qualified, local Grade ‘A’ consultant to design and obtain permissions and all approvals from the local authorities, FIA and FIM, and sub-consultant specialising in design of the racetrack.

The time for completion for the whole project shall be 345 days from commencement date and 400 days of maintenance, according to the tender documents.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)