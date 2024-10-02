Qatar-listed Alijarah Holding Company announced on Wednesday the launch of its residential project in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah valued at 55 million Qatari rials ($15 million).

Alijarah Al Mobtkara AlAqria, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alijarah Holding, is developing the villa project on a land area of 5,095.5 sqm, the parent company said in a stock exchange statement.

Local firm Radhwan Jamal Aldeen Babili Company for Architectural Contracting (BABILI) will provide design, construction, project management and marketing services for the project.

Construction and delivery timelines weren't disclosed.

Alijarah Holding has delivered numerous large-scale projects in Qatar, including commercial, administrative, residential, and logistics developments, as well as a significant infrastructure project in Lusail covering one million sqm.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

