Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corporation is expected to award the design, lead and project management consultancy contract for its New Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at Al Wakra by the second quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the design and lead consultancy contract was issued on 7 January 2024 with the bid submission date is scheduled on 11 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of New Forensic Psychiatric Hospital with its associated functions for clinical and non-clinical service delivery. The scope of the Pre-Contract Professional Consultancy services are as follows:

a) Preliminaries and Mobilisation

b) Completion of Data Collection, Brief validation, and Pre-Design

c) Completion of Concept Design

d) Completion of Schematic Design (Post attaining DC1)

e) Completion of Detailed Design (Post Attaining DC2)

f) Completion of Tender Documentation

g) Completion of Tender Support Services

h) Completion of Construction Documentation (IFC)

i) Completion of Demobilisation & DCU

The design brief will require design team validation and review to identify any additional spaces that may need to be provided to support best practice in clinical model delivery. Hamad Medical Corporation will require design reports to be submitted throughout the planning and design stages and with formal submissions at each key milestone during the design development process.

The project supports Qatar National Mental Health Strategy and the National Mental Health Integrated Facilities & Bed Plan 2023-2030.

The overall project completion and commissioning is expected by October 2025 or 490 days from the commencement date, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

