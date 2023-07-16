Doha, Qatar: Land transport has become a key enabler for Qatar's economy and a cornerstone of its growth. The land transport sector continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has conducted 1,662 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in Q2 of this year, the ministry said in a tweet.

Out of the total 1,662 transactions; 711 were related to land transport planning, 572 were land transport licensing, and 379 transactions were related to road affairs. The main services of the land transport sector include road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, and rural access roads requests.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities. As many as 2,748 transactions were conducted by the land sector in the first quarter of 2023. The transactions related to road affairs stood at 463, while the transactions related to land transport planning totalled 853. Those related to land transport licensing reached 1,432.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in Qatar.

It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

In the second quarter of 2022, out of the total 1,924 transactions; 783 were related to land transport licensing and quality assurance, 636 related to land transport planning and 505 transactions were related to traffic engineering and road safety. The land transport licensing enforces the provisions of the laws and regulations of land and railway transport and also sets the rules and take decisions governing the land and railway transport services.

It receives, reviews and approves licence applications submitted by land and railway transport service providers. It also checks the means of land transport for compliance with the set specifications, in cooperation with relevant authorities in Qatar.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.

The transport and land use policies relate to the orderly control and planning of new developments. They are designed to improve coordination between agencies and promote integration of transportation and land use planning, particularly for major developments, and to establish mechanisms for developer contributions to transportation infrastructure.

The safety and security policies relate to improvement in the overall safety and security of Qatar’s transportation system, including laws related to seatbelt usage, mobile phone usage, vehicle import controls, and de-registering ageing vehicles.

The policies relating to technology have been designed to integrate Qatar’s transportation system of intelligent transport technology, ‘smart’ cards, intelligent sensors and detection equipment, traveller information systems, variable message signage. It also includes a comparison with initiatives in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

