Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal is likely to award the design and build contract for Package 2 of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Facilities Upgradation and Renovation programme in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The design-and-build tender was released on 20 October 2025, with bid submissions received on 16 December 2025.

“The contract award is expected in March 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028, based on a 600-calendar-day programme from the commencement date.

According to tender documents, the scope covers upgrading and renovation works at six venues: Al Duhail Sports Club, Al Khor Sports Club, Al Shamal Sports Club, Al Rayyan Sports Club, Al Gharrafa Sports Club and Al Wakra Sports Club.

Additional works include replacement of the athletic running track at Al Shamal Sports Club, as well as asphalt pavement replacement and construction of a new stormwater drainage network at Al Gharrafa Sports Club.

