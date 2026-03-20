Group Amana, a regional leader in the design-build of commercial facilities, has announced that it has secured a key contract from DP World for a multi-tenant warehouse development at Jafza in Dubai.

Covering a built-up area of 141,916 sqm, the key development will comprise 187 units across seven blocks, including warehouses, light industrial units, a retail shop, a mosque, and full utility infrastructure, said Amana in a statement.

This project win reinforces Amana’s trusted partnership with DP World and leadership in multi-tenant industrial construction, it stated.

Designed with both functionality and community in mind, the project reflects Group Amana's commitment to certainty, quality, and innovation in the logistics sector, it added.

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