Qatar Energy is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its New Laboratory and Administrative Buildings at its Mesaieed refinery by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for EPC contract was issued on 26 July 2023 with the bid submission deadline of 20 August 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the work involves the demolition, site development procurement, construction, commissioning of New Laboratory Building. This includes demolition of the existing building, security building and substation, site development and landfilling, construction of laboratory, administrative building, and a service block.

Other elements include construction of11/0.433 KV substation building, 11kV Cable Tie-in Kahramaa 132/11kv Substation, Telecom tie-in, Firewater tie-in, potable water tie-in, Chiller Plant Generator house, Bulk tank, and Security Guard room, Diesel Generator and Diesel tank, Laboratory Gas Systems including Gas farms, Laboratory benches and fume cupboards, car parks, soft and hard landscape and irrigation system, laying of fibre-optic cable from the new laboratory building to refinery control.

The project, with an estimated value of $70 million, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

