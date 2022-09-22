Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) will break ground on the next development phase in January 2023, said Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO, Qatar Airways.

The new expansion [part of Phase 2 expansion programme] will take passenger handling capacity to 70 million per annum by late 2025, he said in a session with CNBC at the IATA’s World Financial Symposium.

The CEO stated that the airport is set to open an expansion [Phase 2A] that will increase capacity to 58 million passengers annually for the FIFA World Cup.

In August 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Phase B, slated for completion after 2022, will extend the airport’s capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually.

In addition, the expansion includes the construction of a new cargo terminal, which will boost handling capacity to an estimated 3.2 million tonnes per year. The terminal is expected to be ready by 2023.

