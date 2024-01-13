Doha, Qatar: The month of December witnessed 627 building permits issued in various municipalities, a 16 percent decrease compared to November, where 748 building permits were issued according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

A statement by the authority stated yesterday that when comparing the number of licenses issued during December 2023 with the number of licenses issued in the previous month, this decrease was observed in most municipalities: Al Wakrah (25 percent), Al Da’ayen (23 percent), Al Sheehaniya (22 percent), and Al Rayyan (25 percent). 19 percent), Umm Slal (14 percent), Doha (13 percent). On the other hand, there was a clear increase in: Al Khor (52 percent) and Al Shammal (15 percent).

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of December 2023, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 194 permits, i.e. 31 percent of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 125 permits, i.e. 20 percent, followed by municipality of Al Da’ayen with 100 permits, i.e.16 percent, then Al Wakrah municipality with 94 permits, i.e.15 percent.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 44 permits (7 percent), Al Khor 41 permits (7 percent), Al Shammal 15 permits (2 percent), and finally Al Sheehaniya 14 permits (2 percent).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 39 percent (245 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of December 2023, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 59 percent (368 permits), and finally fencing permits with 2 percent (14 permits).

In December, 288 building completion certificates were issued, a 20 percent decrease compared to November. This decrease was clearly observed in most municipalities: Al Sheehaniya (36 percent), Al Rayyan (28 percent), and Al Da’ayen (24 percent). ), Al Wakrah (23 percent), Al Khor (19 percent), and Umm Slal (5 percent). On the other hand, there was a clear increase in: Doha (6 percent), while Al Shammal did not witness any change.

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

