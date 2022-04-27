The Baghdad investment Commission (BIC) is planning to move some of its projects outside the capital Baghdad to overcome persisting obstacles to investment in terms of population density and traffic snarls.

BIC had envisaged these projects as part of expansion of the capital, BIC said in a statement.

According to the statement, projects that would be implemented in the outskirts include Ibn Firnas, Al-Zaytoun, Abu Al-Fadl and New Kadhimiya residential complexes; Lebanese University Hospital; High and Medium Voltage Electrical Equipment plant and Grooved plastic and coated tubes production plant.

Projects currently underway in the east and west of Baghdad include a factory for the production of medicines and medical supplies, a steel production plant, and the Al-Jawhara residential complex.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

