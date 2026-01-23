UAE - THi Holding Management Corporation (THi) marked a major milestone with the groundbreaking of the THi Ras Al Khaimah Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park, officially commencing construction of its first industrial park project in the Middle East.

The project represents the first development under THi’s Middle East industrial and real estate platform and is a cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategy to support advanced manufacturing and industrial localisation in the region.

The project is being developed on a site covering over 300,000 sq m within Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)’s Al Hamra area, and is designed to serve high-value manufacturing and industrial enterprises seeking modern, scalable and high-specification facilities in the UAE.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by representatives from local authorities, financial institutions, and industrial partners from the regional and international business community, underscoring the strategic importance of the project to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial development agenda.

The THi Ras Al Khaimah Smart Manufacturing Industrial Park is planned as a high-standard industrial development, with specifications tailored to the needs of advanced and smart manufacturing sectors. The park is designed to support a diverse range of industries, including new energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics and industrial technology, while incorporating sustainability considerations and efficient infrastructure planning.

As the developer, asset manager and operator of the project, THi will oversee the full lifecycle of the industrial park, from development and construction through to long-term asset management and operations. Construction is expected to proceed in phases, aligned with tenant requirements and operational readiness.

“The commencement of construction at Ras Al Khaimah marks an important step in THi’s international expansion,” said Frank Wu, Founder of THi. “This project reflects our commitment to bringing our industrial development and operational experience into the Middle East, and to building high-quality industrial platforms that support long-term manufacturing growth and economic diversification in the region.”

The development follows an MoU signed between RAKEZ and THi in 2024, setting the framework for collaboration in industrial development and education, and supporting the creation of advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Ras Al Khaimah. Commenting on the project kickoff, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are pleased to welcome THi to the emirate and see this project move from strategic intent to on-the-ground delivery. The scale and ambition of this industrial park reflect the confidence global partners place in both RAKEZ and the emirate as a base for advanced manufacturing. Through our collaboration, we are enabling high-value industrial activity, skilled job creation, and long-term industrial innovation aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s economic priorities.

