Dubai-based developer Deyaar announced on Tuesday updates on its recently launched projects in Dubai within its in its third quarter financial result statement.

The DFM-listed developer said that approximately 50 percent of the tower floor slabs have been successfully casted at its Regalia project in Business Bay, marking a significant step towards completion.

Deyaar is developing the 70-storey premium residential building at a total investment of 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million).

Meanwhile, main works at Tria, Deyaar's luxury residential tower in Dubai Silicon Oasis, are progressing steadily as planned.

The 32-storey wellness-inspired project is being developed at an investment of AED 650 million ($177 million).

Deyaar’s profit for third quarter 2023 increased 227 percent to AED119.02 million ($32 million) year-on-year.

(Writing by Senthil Palansiamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

