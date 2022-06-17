Wellness-inspired project with over AED 650 million in value

Dubai-UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”), one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, today announced plans to build Tria, Deyaar’s first luxury residential tower in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), an integrated free zone technology park, which is a member of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

The 32-storey upscale property nestled in a prime location, will be one of the largest residential developments in DSO. Suburban living will be taken to the next level with best-in-class wellness, fitness and resort-style amenities, including swimming pools, clubhouse, state-of-the-art gymnasium, yoga pavilion, steam and sauna rooms, squash and padel courts, outdoor cinema, and plenty of lush, landscaped greenery.

Featuring a sleek aluminum glass façade, the iconic residential tower will offer a wide range of residential options including contemporary and spacious studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, townhouses, duplexes, as well as stylish penthouses. Each unit has double-glazed floor-to-ceiling windows presenting panoramic views of Dubai’s famous skyline.

Tria is set to be an integrated residential project at the heart of DSO. The residential units will include the latest in eco-living solutions such smart-home automation, energy-efficient lights, branded built-in appliances, elegant interiors and much more. With a built-up area of over 1 million sq.ft, the project is served by excellent transport links that provide fast access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road.

“We are delighted to build our first luxury development in Dubai Silicon Oasis, a community at the heart of Dubai’s efforts to become one of the world’s smartest cities,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, Chief Executive Officer of Deyaar. “Tria will add tremendous value to this iconic city. As a modern urban sanctuary, it is uniquely designed to put health and happiness at the forefront by providing the latest in smart-home technology and resort-style amenities. It will offer an elevated lifestyle for the emirate’s growing population and contribute to making Dubai one of the happiest places in the world. It is a flagship project that reflects our confidence in the strength of the UAE’s economic recovery.”

Commenting on the new project, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “The new project by “Deyaar” represents a truly unique concept which we are confident it will be a great addition to DSO’s vibrant community. It also complements the rich offerings of Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is considered one of the leading destinations in the UAE for people to live, work, play and study within a fully serviced integrated community”.

He added: “The DSO community has grown rapidly since its inception in 2005, today housing a population that exceeds 90,000 and a total of 215 buildings and more than 890 retail shops throughout its community that promotes smart and sustainable living within a neighborhood that is lively and evolving. Deyaar’s new luxurious tower will be an added value for people looking to live in a self-sustained lifestyle community that offers round-the-clock security and a range of residential and lifestyle amenities as well as a close proximity to schools, medical facilities, shopping mall, a smart hospital, universities among many others”.

Nasser Amer, Vice-President – Sales at Deyaar, added: “Tria is a breathtaking property in our growing portfolio of world-class residential projects.. We are excited about bringing this unique project to market and look forward to providing investors and end-users with a unique purchase experience with our attractive launch offer and an ultimate 6 years payment plan. As with all projects to date, we maintain our steadfast commitment in delivering Tria on time and look forward to making swift progress on this extraordinary luxury development.”

Tria is the latest addition to Deyaar’s portfolio which includes Regalia, Bella Rose, Midtown, and the Millennium Al Barsha Hotel.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai’s leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties with the highest levels of service and quality.