AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday conducted an inspection visit to assess the progress of two significant projects, namely the renovation of the road connecting the Naqab and Hamima regions as part of the Desert Highway project, and the infrastructure project at the Al Quweira Industrial Zone in Aqaba.

During the inspection of the road project, Khasawneh emphasised the importance of completing the remaining 30 per cent of the project within the next three months.

He also noted the project’s significance as the road is an important international route and plays a pivotal role in connecting various governorates with the Aqaba Port.

During his visit to Al Quweira Industrial Zone in Aqaba, the prime minister highlighted its significance in offering investment opportunities and boosting the economic and developmental landscape.

Moreover, he emphasised the importance of capitalising on the relative advantage of natural gasoline, noting the government's strategy to further the connection of national industrial zones with natural gas networks with the aim of reducing production costs and attracting investments.

The prime minister also stressed the need to leverage the benefits offered by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Law.

Also on Wednesday, Khasawneh visited the Great Arab Revolt Square, a prominent tourist and cultural landmark in Aqaba.

He toured the square and nearby facilities, including an amphitheatre that can accommodate 800 people, two commercial complexes that include museums showcasing the port city’s history as well as restaurants, cafes and service facilities.