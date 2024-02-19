Muscat- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is one of the major contributors to the national treasury, which it has been able to achieve due to a surge in passenger traffic at airports and also because of the use of Omani airspace by airlines.

According to Naif al Abri, President, of CAA, says around 465,000 aircraft used the airspace of Oman in 2023, while Muscat International Airport received more than 12 million passengers through the Airport until the end of 2023, fetching over RO 110 million in revenues.

He said, “The old Muscat airport terminal building will be redeveloped as a multi-purpose facility, with plans to convert it into an aviation museum that will showcase the history of aviation of the country.”

He said that only competition can bring down the ticket prices on the domestic, which was also echoed by the Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) last week.

Speaking to the Observer last week, Al Abri said the new National Aviation Strategy will reflect the paradigm shift in the function and the role of the CAA in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation authorities of the Sultanate of Oman and Saudi Arabia held a meeting in Muscat on Thursday and reviewed the strategic programmes, the draft National Aviation Strategy 2040, and ways to benefit from the Kingdom’s civil aviation experience in implementing such programs, including developing airport cities, traveler experience, and protecting travelers’ rights.

