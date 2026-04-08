Muscat – Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) addressed the Majlis Shura to outline a significant expansion in the Sultanate’s national infrastructure. A robust portfolio of strategic road projects has been initiated, with a total investment value exceeding RO1.2bn. This comprehensive programme encompasses more than 60 distinct projects distributed across various governorates. The scope of work includes the construction of new arterial routes, the enhancement of existing road efficiency, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by climate conditions or the natural conclusion of its operational lifespan.

A primary focus of the 11th Five-Year Plan is the completion of ongoing works, with several key projects having already surpassed a 70% completion rate. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, the Ministry intends to launch further initiatives, including the dualisation of major highways and the upgrading of vital transport links. Notably, the expansion of the Muscat Expressway has been awarded and is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year, while the expansion of 18 November Road remains on track for completion by 2028.

Parallel to physical construction, the land transport sector has demonstrated strong economic performance, recording an 18% growth in revenue during 2025. Digital transformation efforts have been equally successful, with the “Naql” platform processing over 900,000 electronic transactions and issuing 290,000 licences. Furthermore, public confidence in transport services continues to rise, as bus ridership figures have exceeded five million passengers.