Dubai-based Peak Summit Development has announced that it has broken ground on its key residential project, Tower C, within The Orchard Place, a luxury European-inspired community development in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

According to the developer, the first phase - Towers A and B - is ahead of schedule, with ongoing construction updates reflecting significant progress.

Tower C will feature 193 units, including studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious two-storey penthouses and townhouses with 6m height ceilings, spacious terraces, and private pools. The anticipated handover date is Q4 2026.

Meanwhile, the third phase of the project – Towers D and E – is set to launch this November.

"We are delighted to see the remarkable progress of The Orchard Place, a project that embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences in Dubai. With Tower C now under construction and the first phase making significant strides, our vision for a luxury European-inspired community in JVC is coming to exciting fruition," remarked Sergi Voronovych, the CEO of Peak Summit Development.

Strategically located across five plots close to the up-and-coming JVC area, The Orchard Place is designed to offer residents a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience, stated Voronovych.

The community will feature lush green spaces, recreationalfacilities, and easy access to key amenities, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

