Qatar - Parsons Corporation, a leading US engineering and construction group, said it has been awarded a $52 million contract by Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) to provide design engineering consultancy services for a new road and infrastructure framework.

The six-year contract includes conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design for roads and infrastructure projects within capital Doha.

With a total population of just over three million, more than half of Qatar’s population lives in this city.

Establishing a new road and infrastructure framework supports the needs of current and future generations, which is one of the major challenges the Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to address, said the company in its statement.

Parsons first began working with Ashghal in 2002 and most recently collaborated with them to deliver transportation planning services for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With a regional team of more than 6,000 employees, its professionals bring domain expertise across multiple disciplines, including smart mobility, asset management, design, urban planning, sustainability, and landscape architecture.

"We are honored to be working with Ashghal on transforming such a key part of Doha’s critical infrastructure in line with the country’s national strategy," remarked Pierre Santoni, President, Parsons MEA.

"Frameworks like this will help improve access and decrease congestion – thereby decreasing transportation costs. We are proud to work on this important project," he stated.

Qatar also has a National Climate Change Action Plan 2030, developed by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which aims to reduce carbon emissions.

According to the plan, the nation has set itself a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. Parsons has committed to several sustainable initiatives as part of the project such as incorporating recycled materials into the design.

