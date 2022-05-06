Continuing to enhance the Sultanate of Oman’s position on the global tourism map, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) participated in the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) 2022, which concluded in Berlin (Germany) on May 5, 2022. The Group successfully inked two strategic agreements with renowned international hotel operators - Nikki Beach to operate a 5-star resort in Yiti, and Four Seasons to develop and operate another resort in Muscat.

OMRAN Group, an active participant in the global event, displayed its progress and the critical role it plays in developing the Sultanate of Oman's tourism sector by developing and managing tourism sites in accordance with Oman Vision 2040 and the National Tourism Strategy. The Group also shed light on major investment prospects and partnership horizons with investors and partners, resulting in the development of Oman's tourism sector.

"IHIF is an excellent platform for networking with industry pioneers and learning about industry updates and trends throughout the world," stated Dr Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, who was present at the forum.

“At this leading gathering, the OMRAN Group was successful in showcasing the Sultanate of Oman's numerous investment projects and opportunities, in addition to sharing details about the Sultanate of Oman's efforts and initiatives to boost tourism. The Group's objective is to develop unique and long-term tourism destinations that will assist the country in achieving economic growth and strengthening its position as a leading tourist destination. In fact, as a result of the agreements inked with "Niki Beach" and "Four Seasons," the Sultanate of Oman will be able to attract these worldwide hospitality operators for the first time to Oman.”

Under the agreement, OMRAN Group will partner with Nikki Beach Hotels and Resorts to run a 5-star resort within Yiti Integrated Tourism Development, which will have 140 hotel rooms and 30 villas, as well as meeting and event venues and a variety of recreational amenities. The resort also earned the award for 'Best New Hotel Construction and Design Arabia' in its regional category.

As per the agreement with Four Seasons, a luxury seaside resort and private residences will be developed at a prime location in Al Bustan in Muscat. The luxury development will comprise of an urban style resort with approximately 200 rooms, and a collection of 100 private residences, along with five dining outlets and a number of recreation and sport facilities.

Over 20,000 participants, C-suite executives, and global leaders from over 80 nations attended the forum. The three-day event that comprised instructional panels, open discussions, and networking receptions, is regarded as the most prominent annual conference and exhibition for the global hospitality industry.

