Dubai-based Omniyat has appointed Dutco as the main contractor for Enara, a mixed-use luxury development in Marasi Bay within the Burj Khalifa district.

Enabling works on the project are now complete, including piling, the company said in a statement.

Omniyat will award all subcontractor packages throughout 2026.

The structure will rise to the 10th floor, while MEP and finishes are expected to progress up to the fifth level. Façade works will commence later in the year.

ENARA offers exclusive single-tenant floorplates, private lift access, landscaped terraces and advanced digital infrastructure. The project has already achieved Platinum pre-certification for LEED.

The developer’s Marasi Bay portfolio includes The Lana, Vela and Vela Viento.

