Muscat: Complementing the implementation of the strategic roads network within the master plan of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad), the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) has awarded the first phase of construction works of the National Road No. 32, located within the industrial zone.

The road length is about 16 km and the first phase will start from the road in front of Duqm Refinery northwards and to the entrance of Duqm centre southwards.

Eng. Yahya bin Khamis Al-Zadjali, In Charge of managing the operations of Sezad, explained that the project to develop the first phase of the National Road No. 32 is an important traffic artery within the road network proposed for the comprehensive road development plan in Sezad, as it connects those coming from the north of the zone to the centre, the commercial district. It will serve the growing movement of people and cargo between strategic projects in the zone, especially the Duqm Refinery project.

Eng. Yahya added that the works of the first phase of the road include the construction of six traffic lanes, three lanes in each direction, with a width of 120 meters, separated by a hardscaped Center Median, between the two directions with road shoulders on both sides for each direction, in addition to service roads on both sides with a total length of about 23 km and a width of about 7.3 m.

The works also include the construction of 4 signalised intersections, one roundabout, and the installation of smart lighting poles (LED) and road signs. The road was designed with high specifications to avoid the accumulation of surface water and flooding, through the construction of 3 major concrete bridges for the wadis in Say, Jurf, and Dangert.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

