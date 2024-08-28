Muscat: The work on the dualization of the Raysut-Mughsail road will commence soon as the contract for the project has been assigned on August 8.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) said that it is currently finalizing the contractual procedures with the company in preparation for starting the work on the project as soon as possible.

MTCIT was responding to the opinions raised on the conditions of this road, which gets heavily congested during the khareef season because of the influx of tourists from within the country and abroad.

In a separate statement, MTCIT said that it had awarded the tender for the rehabilitation of the road between Samail and Nizwa, which needed some immediate repairs.

