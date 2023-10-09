Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) is amplifying investment opportunities by auctioning 23 government plots of land and presenting two investment ventures under the Integrated Residential Neighbourhoods – Sorouh – initiative in Dakhliyah governorate.

The distribution of the 23 plots is as follows: ten in North Sharqiyah, six in South Sharqiyah, three in Dakhliyah, two in Muscat, and one each in South Batinah and Dhofar. These plots, situated in densely populated areas, are versatile and aren’t limited to any specific use.

Of the two Sorouh projects, the first – to build 600 housing units – is located in Bahla’s Maamour area, spread over 452,000sqm. The second – to build 400 housing units – is set on 137,000sqm in Samail’s Al Hob area.

According to Masoud al Hashmi, Director General of Real Estate Development at MHUP, these initiatives aim to diversify housing options in five investment sites across multiple governorates within the Sorouh framework. “The efforts align with the ministry’s objectives of sustainable urbanisation, focusing on comprehensive residential areas that promote community wellness and sustainable growth.”

Another MHUP official emphasised the ministry’s strategy to augment the GDP and stimulate economic activities in various sectors, supporting the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by fostering socioeconomic progress.

“The Sorouh initiative intends to balance population and economic growth, allowing the private sector to lure investments to the governorates, fostering cohesive and sustainable urban communities,” he noted.

Prospective bidders for the plots must register with the Real Estate Development Services Centre using their ID or business registration number.

Recent MHUP data shows real estate transactions worth RO1.4bn were conducted in the first half of 2023. The Amlak platform of MHUP, offered 56 services across sectors serving 57,768 beneficiaries this year.

