Oman has announced an extensive pipeline of government projects worth more than 1.5 billion Omani rials ($3.9 billion), according to the state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA).

The figures were disclosed by the Oman Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority during the Government Projects Forum 2026 held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, the ONA report said

Of the total pipeline, projects valued at more than OMR 475 million ($1.24 billion) have already been approved for implementation, while projects under study exceed OMR 1 billion ($2.6 billion).

Port, road, bridge, railway, dam, and maintenance contracting accounted for 58.29 percent of approved projects and 47.26 percent of projects under study.

The authority announced that more than 10,000 tenders are expected to be floated by 57 government entities across eight sectors, including:

Urban construction and maintenance

Ports, roads, bridges, railways, and dams

Pipeline networks and well drilling

Consultancy services

Electromechanical works and telecommunications

Supplies and procurement

General services

Information technology services

Construction projects span all governorates and cover public infrastructure such as roads, ports, dams, and buildings.

Geographic distribution

Among tenders under study:

Muscat leads with 413 tenders

South Al Batinah follows with 129 tenders

North Al Batinah has 101 tenders

Among approved tenders:

Muscat leads with 314 tenders

South Al Sharqiyah has 111 tenders

Dhofar accounts for 69 tenders

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

