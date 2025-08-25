Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority is expected to award the consultancy contract for the Jabal Al Akhdar State Business Centre in Nizwa during the third quarter of 2025.

The tender, issued on 29 May 2025, covers design, lead consultancy, supervision and interior design services for the project, which will be built on a 11,736-square-metre plot in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Bids submission deadline was 7 July 2025, with the award anticipated in September 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He added that construction is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

