Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has floated an international tender to design and build the on-hold Oman Cultural Complex.

The complex will be located on a 400,000 square metre (sqm) land opposite Muscat International Airport at Al Seeb. The centre, with a build-up area of approximately 73,000 sqm, aims to be a national cultural centre in Muscat to preserve history and tradition, provide knowledge, and promote cultural and artistic innovations.

The project was scheduled for completion in 2016 but was put on hold. French firm AS Architecture-Studio designed the project while Gulf Engineering Consultancy was the co-architect. UK-based consultancy firm MACE was appointed the project and cost manager in 2014.

The complex will include a 1,000-seat auditorium, a 250-seat flexible auditorium, a 20,000 sqm five storey national library and the national archives will include nearly 20 kilometres of archival shelf displays, according to the tender notice.

A central urban canopied square will be framed by four smaller L-shaped facility buildings hosting a cinema theatre, an arts club with an exhibition gallery, a children’s library and food and beverage outlets.

Documents are available till 6th October 2022 and bid submission closes on 21 November 2022. Priced bids are expected to be opened on 28 December 2022.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

