Oman Public Prosecution Authority is expected to award the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract for its Headquarter Building in Bowsher, Muscat by the first quarter of 2023.

“The tender for the Project Management Consultancy service was issued on 20 October 2022 with bid submission scheduled for 6 November 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The successful bidder is expected to implement complete management of works and resources during the stage of construction to completion.

The bidders for the PMC contract include Meezah Engineering and Project Management Consultants and Mazoon Engineering Consultancy, according to officials from two companies.

Hoehler + alSalmy (H+S) has been mandated as the conceptual design, detailed design, tender action and tender document consultant for this project.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)