Muscat: Gulf Engineering and Contracting announced that it has been awarded the construction of marine works at Grand Blue City in Al Sawadi in South al Batinah Governorate.

"The letter of award was approved by both parties on June 23, 2024, with the value of this project at RO12 million and an execution period of 24 months from the commencement date.

The project, which will also include luxury villas; lagoon villas; a five-star hotel, serviced apartments, and 270 residential apartments, will be located along the Al-Sawadi seafront.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).