As many as 300 animals from different continents will be the attraction of the new zoo coming up in Ibra, which is aimed at adding yet another milestone to the Sultanate of Oman's ongoing tourism march, according to the promoters of the biggest private zoo.

A range of animals from tiger and lion to deer and gazelles, birds and others, which are found in forests, thick meadows and other pastures, will be living happily in the middle of the desert once the zoo opens.

To come up on a build-up area of 150,000 square metres, the zoo will also have a water theme park and a complete family entertainment avenue. The zoo will have days dedicated to school children.

"We will have the largest zoo housing animals and birds in Ibra and has ambitious growth plans to mark Oman on the global tourist map," said Khalfan bin Said al Maamari, an educationist who initiated the zoo.

Al Maamari has already brought several animals, rare and beautiful ones from Oman, GCC and other Asian countries and kept them in the zoo.

According to Al Maamari, tourists visiting Oman are in for a treat as a large line up of animals, alligators, birds and the like are all set to enthral visitors and will be an added attraction for those visiting the country.

"An elephant will be a future addition to the zoo, and we are in talks with agencies in India and the countries that have a large number of elephants. Necessary approvals from the government authorities are currently under way. Having an elephant in the GCC will change the way zoos are perceived to be," he added.

The Sultanate of Oman has already proved to be a haven for a wide range of animals with the one-of-its-kind habitat. Complemented with love and care of humans, Al Numan Park was established some years ago in Barka, thanks to the initiative of Ahmed bin Abdul Rahim al Balushi.

The different kinds of animals in the park owned and maintained by Abdul Rahim include domesticated as well as wild animals, from predators to reptiles and birds. The park includes lions, tigers, leopards, hyenas, foxes, various snakes, crocodiles and several species of monkeys, besides some unique ones such as raccoons, deer, horses and other animals.

