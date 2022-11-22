Oman to set up a multipurpose port in the Wilayat of Masirah, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, covering an area of one million square metres, State media Oman News Agency said.

Last week, Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave the go ahead for the project to be implemented within the 2021-2025 five-year plan.

The port with a depth of 5-6 metres from the lowest level of the islands will cover a land area of about 240,000 sqm. It will include the construction of two breakwaters -the main one with a length of 3,052 metres and a secondary one with a length of 1,120 metres, a fixed dock with a length of 590 metres and 5 floating berths for boats, fishing vessels and yachts.

The Sultan Qaboos Dual-carriageway in Salalah and the restoration of rainwater drainage system for the carriageway were two other new projects that were included for implementation within the 10th five year plan 2021-2025.

