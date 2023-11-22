Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has kicked off the initial phase of the Sultan Haitham City project, with the floating of two key tenders - for enabling works and construction of residential units.

A mega development that will come up on a 15-million-sq-m area, the City will boast 20,000 residential units along with key modern lifestyle amenities as well as ample green space, according to Oman News Agency.

The model of Sultan Haitham City features sustainable lifestyles embracing an architectural vision to accommodate all segments of society, giving them access to all social and recreational facilities and earning them a feeling of belonging.

The city will focus on 12 global standards on quality of life and welfare. The criteria range between affordable cost, advanced integrated facilities and modern lifestyles.

The Phase 1 of the Sultan Haitham City will coincide with development of an extensive road network to serve both the initial and subsequent phases, reported Muscat Daily.

On the new project, Dr Khalfan bin Saeed al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said 10% of the City’s housing units will be allocated for families unable to own property, including those with limited income, social security beneficiaries and widows.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).