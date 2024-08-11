Muscat,: Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has been witnessing the implementation of development projects since the onset of the Governorates Development Programme in 2021 some of which have neared completion with 77 projects already completed at an overall value exceeding RO 8.259 million.

This was stated by Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah in an interview with Oman Arabic. He noted that 62 projects are currently under implementation at a cost of RO 24.7 million while the procedures for 21 projects worth 20.608 million will be finalised shortly with 6 new projects approved for the next phase at a cost of RO 22.150 million.

In the Wilayat of Nizwa, there are currently development projects under implementation at a total cost of RO 6.7 million. These include Nizwa Public Park, car parks in Nizwa Souq, developing the entrance to the Wilayat of Nizwa (first phase), beautification works near the Nizwa Sculpture, restoration of the gateways of Nizwa Souq. This is in addition to re-planning the car parks and roads leading to Nizwa Central Market and constructing internal roads in the Wilayat of Nizwa with a length of 18 km, the governor said.

The Wilayat of Bahla has recently received a number of development projects including the design and implementation of internal roads in the Khamilah Industrial Scheme with a length of 15 km, the establishment of a public park in the Khamilah area with funding from the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) at a cost of RO 200,000, the establishment of air-conditioned car parking shades and the fodder market, the governor said, explaining that the cost of the projects under implementation in the Wilayat of Bahla amounts to RO 7.4 million.

The Wilayat of Al Hamra is witnessing the implementation of development projects to the tune of RO 7.1 million including establishing a municipal slaughterhouse, the implementation of internal roads (package 1) with a length of 29 km and the implementation of internal roads (package 2) with a length of 19 km, the governor said.

The Wilayat of Adam is currently witnessing the implementation of 10 development projects at a cost of RO 1.8 million including civil works for the vegetable and fruit market, the expansion of the shoulders of the road leading to the Adam Air Base, consulting services for the design of internal roads, pavement of road links with a length of 13 km and the rehabilitation of Al Haditha Park, the governor said.

In the Wilayat of Manah, four projects are currently under implementation including the design and implementation of internal roads with a length of 10 km, the implementation of a modern irrigation system and consultancy services to develop the commercial area, the development and the rehabilitation of Al Khatm Park, the governor said.

The Wilayat of Izki is seeing the implantation of development projects to the tune of RO 1.4 million which include the construction of an air-conditioned vegetable and fruit market, the development of Al Tawq commercial area and the design and implementation of internal roads with a length of 10 km, he said.

The cost of ongoing development projects in the Wilayat of Samayil amounts to RO 1.7 million. These include maintenance and repair of damaged roads, design and implementation of internal roads with a length of 15 km, maintenance of the municipality workers accommodation, development and rehabilitation of Hasas Park, installing 113 lamp posts for the lighting of internal roads in Al Falajin and Al Maghbariyah, consultancy services for designing internal roads, the governor said.

The cost of the ongoing development projects in the Wilayat of Bidbid stands at RO 1.2 million including the construction of the municipality park, the implementation of internal roads with a length of 14 km, consultancy studies for the development of the commercial area in Fanja and a study for the development of the wilayat’s entrance, the governor said.

In the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, the cost of ongoing development projects amounts to RO 1.4 million. These include a consultancy study to design a dual carriageway and develop the wilayat’s entrance, design and implementation of internal roads with a length of 13 km as well as the establishment of a prayer hall and public services in select tourist areas, the governor concluded.



